Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

