Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.50. 1,197,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $195.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

