Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.10. 331,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,350. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

