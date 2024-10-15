Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $18.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
