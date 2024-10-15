Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $18.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

