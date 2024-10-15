BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 349,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioLineRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. BioLineRx comprises approximately 0.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.