BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 349,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. BioLineRx comprises approximately 0.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

