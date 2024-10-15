BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $372,447. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 399,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.