Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Biogen Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,477. Biogen has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 924.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Biogen by 235.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

