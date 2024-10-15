Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFRI

Biofrontera Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 230,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 837.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Biofrontera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.