bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.06% and a negative net margin of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

