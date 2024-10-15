Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

BIO stock opened at $341.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $364.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,543,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

