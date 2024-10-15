BinaryX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $388.97 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $388.97 million and $187,761.59 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $80.23 or 0.00120470 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00251423 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
