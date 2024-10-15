Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.47 million and a P/E ratio of 303.25.
About Big Banc Split
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
