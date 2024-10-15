Berenberg Bank Cuts National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,070

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,070 ($13.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.67) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.69) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.25 ($15.43).

LON NG traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,008.50 ($13.17). The company had a trading volume of 5,096,023 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 991.45.

In related news, insider John Pettigrew purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.57) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,984,852.44). Insiders have purchased a total of 220,316 shares of company stock worth $228,878,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

