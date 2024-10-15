Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $301.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.03 and its 200 day moving average is $293.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

