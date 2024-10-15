Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

