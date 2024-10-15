BDF Gestion Takes $2.59 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,722. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.99 and its 200-day moving average is $349.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

