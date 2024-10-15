Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.24. 181,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,132. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

