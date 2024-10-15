Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEU traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 105,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

