Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,616 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,393 shares. The company has a market cap of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

