Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.30 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.4% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.85. 3,900,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

