Barclays Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $137.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

BABA stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.15. 22,330,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,900,736. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

