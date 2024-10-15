Barclays Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.91. 570,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,069. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

