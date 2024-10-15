Barclays Boosts Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target to $28.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 30,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105. The firm has a market cap of $844.50 million, a PE ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.03. Nayax has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

