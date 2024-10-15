Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of BALL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,933. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

