AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,581,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

