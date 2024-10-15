Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,539,527.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,134,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total transaction of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.89. 1,846,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

