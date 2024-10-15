Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.30 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.57 ($0.23). Approximately 1,068,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,033,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £114.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.31.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

