Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

