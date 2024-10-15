Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,115,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,445,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ATXS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

