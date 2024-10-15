Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Insider Sanjay Gajendra Sells 110,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $594,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $341,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

