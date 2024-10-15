Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Insider Sanjay Gajendra Sells 110,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $594,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $341,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

