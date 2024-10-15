Astar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.70 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Astar has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $461.48 million and $19.70 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,238,648,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,914,757 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

