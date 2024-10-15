Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 379,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

