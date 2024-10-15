Aspect Partners LLC Sells 7,002 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IEMG stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,428. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.