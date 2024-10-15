Aspect Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

