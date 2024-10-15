Aspect Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,421 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,712. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

