Aspect Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. 1,744,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

