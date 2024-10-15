Aspect Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,051,000.

Shares of VGSR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

