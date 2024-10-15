Aspect Partners LLC Acquires 72,494 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

