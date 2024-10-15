ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $846.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

