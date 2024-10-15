ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock remained flat at $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.
ASICS Company Profile
