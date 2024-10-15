ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock remained flat at $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

