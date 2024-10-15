Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.