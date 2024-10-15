Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 116,142 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

