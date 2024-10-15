Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $50,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 759,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $422,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

