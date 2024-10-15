Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

