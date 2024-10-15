Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 238.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

EOG stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

