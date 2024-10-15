ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $149.17. Approximately 4,345,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,328,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.82.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

The firm has a market cap of $157.71 billion and a PE ratio of 382.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

