Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Suzano by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 375,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

