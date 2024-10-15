Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 226 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,055. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

