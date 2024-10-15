Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Decreased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $21.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.93. 3,291,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

