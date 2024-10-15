Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARHS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

